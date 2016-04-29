Saddening picture appears to show Johnny Manziel watching the NFL Draft from a bar

Scott Davis
Johnny ManzielStephen Brashear/Getty Images

Two years ago, Johnny Manziel walked across the stage at the NFL Draft as the 22nd pick of the Cleveland Browns.

On Thursday night, during the first round of the draft, Manziel appeared to be watching the spectacle from a bar.

Several photos appeared on Twitter Thursday night, allegedly showing Manziel sitting at the bar in Columbus, Ohio.

Another angle:

The first photo alleges that Manziel was there prior to the Justin Bieber concert in Columbus Thursday night. Another photo emerged of Manziel wearing the same outfit at what looks like a concert venue (via Yahoo).

On Wednesday, photos showed Bieber and Manziel together in Cleveland. Bieber played in Cleveland on Tuesday, April 26.

The photos show the rapid decline of Manziel, who had shown promise during his second season in the NFL. However, more off-field issues plagued him, and the Browns eventually cut him. He remains unsigned.

Manziel was recently indicted on a charge of assault related to family violence. He must appear in court on May 5.

NOW WATCH: The Warriors have tied the record for the most wins in a season — here’s why they are so hard to beat

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.