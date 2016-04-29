Saddening picture appears to show Johnny Manziel watching the NFL Draft from a bar

Two years ago, Johnny Manziel walked across the stage at the NFL Draft as the 22nd pick of the Cleveland Browns.

On Thursday night, during the first round of the draft, Manziel appeared to be watching the spectacle from a bar.

Several photos appeared on Twitter Thursday night, allegedly showing Manziel sitting at the bar in Columbus, Ohio.

2 yrs ago he was a 1st rd pick…now hes unemployed watching it at a bar in Columbus b4 the Bieber concert #Manziel pic.twitter.com/phXU96jL3K

— Will Burge (@WillBurge) April 29, 2016

Another angle:

@bustedcoverage here’s another one from slightly different angle pic.twitter.com/pcyw3W7ST4

— Shaun Laibe (@Shaunlaibe) April 29, 2016

The first photo alleges that Manziel was there prior to the Justin Bieber concert in Columbus Thursday night. Another photo emerged of Manziel wearing the same outfit at what looks like a concert venue (via Yahoo).

On Wednesday, photos showed Bieber and Manziel together in Cleveland. Bieber played in Cleveland on Tuesday, April 26.

The photos show the rapid decline of Manziel, who had shown promise during his second season in the NFL. However, more off-field issues plagued him, and the Browns eventually cut him. He remains unsigned.

Manziel was recently indicted on a charge of assault related to family violence. He must appear in court on May 5.

