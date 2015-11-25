Johnny Manziel may be benched after he was seen partying during his bye week

Last week the Cleveland Browns announced that Johnny Manziel was going to be their starting quarterback for the remainder of the season.

The move acted as a tryout of sorts, giving Manziel an extended period to prove himself after only seeing limited opportunities through his first two seasons.

That chance may be over now after a TMZ video showed Manziel partying in Austin, Texas, reportedly during his bye week.

According to TMZ, Manziel spent the weekend partying and drinking, despite saying he was going to simply relax during the weekend off.

While players should be able to spend their free time however they like, the video is troubling considering Manziel’s history with alcohol. He spent 10 weeks in rehab during the offseason and seemed to be a more low-key person afterward. He played well to start the season before being benched for Josh McCown.

During the season, Manziel had a run-in with police after he was involved in a domestic violence dispute with his girlfriend. He reportedly hit his girlfriend “a couple of times” and had had an alcoholic drink earlier in the day.

Browns coach Mike Pettine sounded upset by the video:

#Browns Pettine on Manziel video: “seen it. Still in process of gathering info. Will get all parties involved this afternoon”

— Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) November 24, 2015

#Browns Pettine is obviously considering benching Manziel for #Ravens game: “it’s disappointing. very”

— Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) November 24, 2015

#Browns Pettine on Manziel: “when it’s a repeated pattern of behaviour, it’s a concern”

— Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) November 24, 2015

Cabot reports that McCown, who had been out with a ribs injury, is now healthy and able to go if the Browns sit Manziel. She also notes that the video of Manziel likely isn’t that old — the song he’s singing in the video came out in March. While it may not be from this past weekend, it likely was taken within the past eight months.

Again, while players should be able to spend their free time in whatever way they please, on the eve of an important stretch of games for Manziel’s future, it’s problematic if he wasn’t preparing properly, if the video is indeed from this past weekend.

We have reached out to Manziel’s agent for comment.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.