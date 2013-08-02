The 16 Most Outrageous Things Johnny Football Did This Offseason

After winning the Heisman Trophy as a freshman, Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel had a wild offseason.
He has been getting slammed by college football columnists as a result.
His response has been simple: I’m 20 years old, and I’m not hurting anyone.
Looking at the biggest controversies of his offseason, it’s clear that it’s great to be Johnny Football.
He went to New Orleans for Super Bowl week and hung out with Rob Gronkowski, which is always dangerous
He sat courtside at a Heat-Mavericks game in Dallas, and the announcers openly wondered how he got the seats
