Johnny Manziel Tumbles In The NFL Draft, Gets Picked By Cleveland

Tony Manfred
ManzielNFL Network

Johnny Manziel was selected No. 22 overall by the Cleveland Browns after slipping in the NFL Draft.

The Texans, Rams, Jaguars, Raiders, Buccaneers, and Browns — all teams in desperate need of a quarterback — passed on Manziel in the top 10.

Blake Bortles, who was widely considered the third-best quarterback in the draft, got picked before Manziel at No. 3 by the Jaguars.

Most mock drafts had Manziel going in the top-8.

There isn’t another team with an obvious quarterback need until Arizona No. 20, so this could be a long night.

The Cowboys, who had been linked to Manziel, are picked at No. 16 and took an offensive lineman.

Here’s how he responded to the Cowboys pick:

