Johnny Manziel Made His NFL Debut In Unspectacular Fashion

Cork Gaines
Johnny ManzielDavid Richard/AP

Johnny Manziel made his much-anticipated NFL debut with the Cleveland Browns on Sunday but unlike Johnny Football, his debut was pretty boring.

Manziel came in on second down during the Browns’ opening drive of the second half. The Browns lined up in the pistol formation and Manziel handed the ball off for a short 2-yard gain.


Browns coach Mike Pettine had indicated that he would occasionally use Manziel. After this particular play, starting quarterback Brian Hoyer was immediately brought back into the game.

Brian HoyerFox Sports

Manziel did return on the Browns’ next drive for two plays, including a very Manziel-like pass attempt.

Manziel scrambled to avoid the rush and threw a nice pass downfield that was dropped by his receiver.


Afterwards, Manziel found his more familiar spot, on the Browns’ bench.

Johnny ManzielFox Sports

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.