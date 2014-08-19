Redskins Player Reveals What Caused Johnny Manziel To Give Them The Middle Finger

ESPN Johnny Manziel flipping off the Redskins sideline.

Following an incomplete pass on Monday Night Football, Johnny Manziel was caught on camera giving the middle finger in the direction of the Washington Redskins bench.

While Manziel acknowledged the situation following the game, saying he needs “to be smarter” he did not say who the finger was directed at or why, only saying that he gets “words exchanged [at him] throughout the entirety of the game, every game, week after week.”

Washington safety Ryan Clark was a guest on ESPN Radio and he revealed what was said that got under Manziel’s skin. Well, he gave the “cleaned up,” safe for live television version.

“I can tell you what the statement was that set him off. The statement was ‘This isn’t college anymore and these people are faster than you are.’ And he didn’t like it. That’s the cleaned up statement, but that was pretty much what it was.”

Clark was not the player who said the statement but said that he likes Manziel and doesn’t want to see him on TV “flipping people the bird.”

“I want [Manziel] to get the opportunity to be loved,” said Clark. “And right now he is not working towards doing that himself.”

Manziel, whose scrambling style has been the topic of much debate, was under constant pressure from the Washington defence including on the play prior to the middle finger.

Rob Carr/Getty Images These Washington defenders are probably faster than Johnny Manziel.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.