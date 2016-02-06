Johnny Manziel has 'destroyed his value' to NFL teams and put his future in jeopardy after latest incident

Johnny Manziel has been involved in yet another off-field incident and this one may end up costing him his career in the NFL.

According to a police report released by the Fort Worth Police Department, Manziel was involved in an incident with Colleen Crowley, his ex-girlfriend, that began at a hotel in Dallas and continued in a car and at her apartment on Friday night and early Saturday morning. Via ESPN:

According to the police report, parts of which were blacked out, Manziel and his ex-girlfriend left the hotel after he struck her. Manziel drove them to his ex-girlfriend’s apartment in Fort Worth. The ex-girlfriend told officers that she and Manziel shouted angrily at each other, going back and forth during the drive, and that he struck her several more times.

According to sources for WFAA in Dallas, Crowley’s affidavit alleges that at one point during the drive to the apartment, Manziel said, “he was going to drop me off, take my car and go kill himself,” and later told her to “shut up or I’ll kill us both.”

Manziel denied the incident to TMZ sports, saying “it did not happen.“

After the report was forwarded to the Dallas Police Department, they released a statement saying they investigated the matter and that no charges have been filed. They are treating the matter as a closed case. Sources have told WFAA that Crowley will seek an order of protection from Manziel. After dating for two years, the couple reportedly broke up in December.

While no charges will be filed, this latest incident has put Manziel’s NFL career in jeopardy. After several previous incidents it was already expected that the Cleveland Browns would release Manziel in March. In fact, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com had a damning report that sums up the Browns’ current stance on Manziel:

The #Browns only regret is that they have to wait until March 9th to waive Manziel because they don’t have cap space left to do it now

— Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) February 5, 2016

Now there is doubt that any other team will take a chance on the troubled quarterback.

Adam Schefter of ESPN spoke about Manziel’s future in the NFL on ESPN Radio, saying Manziel has “destroyed his value around the league,” and that “he has made it very difficult for another team to give him another chance.” Earlier on ESPN, Schefter called Manziel “toxic” for NFL teams right now.

Previously, there had been speculation that Manziel might sign with the Dallas Cowboys, something Schefter says probably would have happened. But now Schefter says “it is hard to imagine” that happening.

In another segment on ESPN, former NFL wide receiver Cris Carter, who had his own off-field issues during his career, was asked if a change of scenery would help Manziel. He simply and emphatically replied, “no.”

To make matters worse for Manziel, he is now facing potential discipline from the NFL which could mean that if a team does decide to take a chance on Manziel, he may have to then serve a suspension.

Manziel may eventually make it back to the NFL, but at this point it is hard to imagine it will happen any time soon.

We have reached out to Manziel’s agent for comment.

