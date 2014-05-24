Someone Filed A Bizarre, Typo-Ridden NSFW Lawsuit Against Johnny Manziel For $US25 Million

Someone using the alias “Samantha Schacher” has filed an off-the-wall, $US25-million sexual harassment lawsuit against Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel.

It’s almost certainly a joke, but it was filed in a real court.

The motion for a restraining order, which was filed in U.S. district court in Florida, is full of typos and absurd allegations. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, it was filed under an alias and the address listed on the suit is the address of CNN’s headquarters in Atlanta.

The suit was also filed “pro se,” meaning it was filed without an attorney, according to reporter Kristi Dosh.

In other words, some random person filed a fake, typo-ridden, NSFW lawsuit in a real court.

Manziel’s agent said in a tweet, “This joke ‘lawsuit’ is obviously 1000000% fake and/ or frivolous. Embarrassing after reading the nonsense.”

The story here is that someone went through the trouble of getting this thing into the legal system.

The allegations are decidedly NSFW.

“On Christmas Eve, 2013, Johnny Manziel sent me a Instagram photo of himself naked to me Facebook with Manziel putting a hotdog bun between his penis, smiling, calling me “Ho, Ho, Ho,” then called me up and told me he wanted a threesome with Dr. Drew,” the suit begins. It goes downhill from there.

It also calls Jadeveon Clowney, “Judereon Clowney.”

Here’s the full complaint.

Samantha Schacher v Johnny Manziel by Darren Adam Heitner

