Johnny Manziel Got Kicked Out Of A Texas Frat Party, And Then Destroyed His Haters On Twitter

Texas A&M quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel had an eventual weekend at the University of Texas.



He wore a Tim Tebow jersey to a daytime frat party on Saturday, got kicked out of another party that night, and then capped it off by calling out his haters one-by-one on Twitter on Sunday.

Manziel likes to have a good time, and has taken a ton of heat from commentators as a result. This won’t help matters.

SB Nation’s Texas blog reported that he got kicked out of a frat party Saturday night, and posted a video of him leaving. You can see a beer can narrowly miss Johnny Football’s head as he exits:

He was drinking Keystone Light, it appears:

A keystone light?! C’mon! You’re Johnmy Freaking Football! Step up your game. pic.twitter.com/QQ2i92eNsJ — Curry Shoff (@CurryShoff) July 27, 2013

Earlier in the day he rocked the Tim Tebow jersey at a Fiji grat party, Deadspin found, which is actually hilarious:

Johnny Manziel is at UT Fiji Islander pic.twitter.com/5CHN3ccrLa — Sydney Davis (@sdavy23) July 27, 2013

Then came the really fun part.

He attacked a handful of his haters on Twitter individually on Sunday morning.

A fan who tweeted that he’s a fraud:

Then he went after a Sporting News writer:

@Matt_HayesSN we finished the #5 team in the country, good call though — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) July 28, 2013

Then he trolled an Oklahoma fan:

Johnny Football will not apologise for being Johnny Football.

