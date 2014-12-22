Johnny Manziel Out For The Season After Injuring His Hamstring Sunday

Grant Halverson/Getty Images Manziel started in 2 games for the Browns this season.

Johnny Manziel will not play in the Browns’ last game of the season against the Ravens, according to Adam Schefer. Browns head coach Mike Pettine announced that the hamstring injury Manziel suffered on Sunday ended his season.

Brian Hoyer, who finished the game for Manziel on Sunday, also went down with a shoulder injury and is questionable for week 17. Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com is reporting that rookie Connor Shaw might have to start if Hoyer and Manziel are both out. Shaw went undrafted in 2014, and then signed with the Browns. The Browns released Shaw in October, and re-signed him the next day to the practice squad.

Manziel’s injury happened on this play while he was scrambling late in the first half, and was hit hard out of bounds by two Panthers defenders:

Manziel looked like he was in a lot of pain.

In Manziel’s second career start, he completed three of eight pass attempts for 32 yards, and rushed for 3 yards.

Manziel was ripped apart by the NFL world for his less than spectacular first career start last Sunday, a 30-0 loss against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.