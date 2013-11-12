One Graphic That Explains Why Johnny Manziel Is Getting Screwed In The Heisman Race

Texas A&M’s Johnny Manziel has been largely ignored in the Heisman conversation this year.

The reasons for that are obvious: He won it last year. He rubs the college football traditionalists the wrong way. His team lost early and has thus been out of the national championship spotlight since September.

No one has won the Heisman in back-to-back years since Archie Griffin. But Manziel’s 2013 season has been exceptional.

During the Texas-West Virginia game on Saturday night, Fox put up a graphic of four Heisman frontrunners and their stats. They left off Manziel.

SB Nation’s Texas A&M site Good Bull Hunting used photoshop to fixed Fox’s graphic and compared Manziel’s stats with those of his competitors. It shows you just how incredible of a season Johnny Football is having:

He should be the frontrunner right now.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.