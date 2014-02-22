One Picture Shows Why It Doesn't Matter That Johnny Manziel Is Less Than 6-Feet Tall

Cork Gaines

Johnny Manziel has gone through the measurements at the NFL Combine and the one stat that will stand out to most is that he is not six-feet tall, coming a quarter of an inch short at 5-11 3/4.

However, there is a second measurement which many consider more important, hand size, and Manziel’s hands are big. Here is his hand next to the hand of Michigan quarterback Devin Gardner who is 6-foot-4.

Manziel’s hands measured 9 7/8 inches at the combine and are actually bigger than the hands of the other top quarterbacks in the NFL Draft, Teddy Bridgewater (9 1/4 inches) of Louisville and Blake Bortles (9 3/8 inches) of Central Florida. Both of those quarterbacks are well over 6-feet tall (6-foot-2 and 6-foot-5, respectively).

In fact, Manziel’s measurements are similar to Russell Wilson who has been successful in the NFL despite being undersized. Wilson measured 5-foot-11 at the combine, but his hands are 10 1/4 inches.

Hand size is a valued trait for NFL quarterbacks because passers with bigger hands can control the ball better, especially in bad weather.

