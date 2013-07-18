Johnny Manziel Handled ESPN's Alcohol Questions Like A Pro

Today is SEC Media Day, a time for the nation’s best college players and coaches to talk about opponents and dodge trapdoor questions.



Amid rumours that he was sent home early from the Manning Passing Academy last weekend because he showed up late and hungover, Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel handled ESPN’s Joe Tessitore’s question about alcohol consumption perfectly:

Tessitore: “Did you drink alcohol while you were there at all?”

Manziel: “I’m not going into details about what happened at the Manning Camp. We had social events every night. Got a chance to really socialize. Get a chance to talk to Eli and Peyton off the field, get to pick their brains. Archie, all those guys have been through so many experiences that are so valuable to us as college quarterbacks.”

He later went on to say:

“For me to not fulfil my obligations of being there for the morning meeting, um, I understand it was an accident but there is no excuse for it. It is absolutely my fault, I take full responsibility for that.”

The 20-year-old redshirt sophomore faces a daily media circus unlike any college athlete. Consider the ubiquity of social media, the dominance of the SEC, his instant success, and his arrest record, and you have a media darling/villain, which are really the same thing.

Many in the media have blasted Manziel for partying and frequenting bars and casinos, as if most big-time college football players do not partake in such activities.

As Deadspin points out, the rumours about Manziel being out late partying the night before missing the Manning Academy appear to be true. Who cares?

Texas A&M starts their season August 31 at home against Rice. As long as Johnny Football keeps tossing and running for touchdowns, this cackling chorus will fade and the same writers haranguing him now will be singing praise.

The full interview is below. The alcohol questions starts at 1:30 and Manziel’s quote on taking responsibility comes at 3:05:

