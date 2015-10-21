Police dashcam video shows Johnny Manziel's girlfriend telling police he hit her 'a couple of times'

Police were called to a domestic incident last week involving Johnny Manziel and his girlfriend, Colleen Crowley, after the pair got into an in-car argument.

The Avon Police Department in Ohio has now released a dashcam video from the incident in which Crowley can be heard telling police that Manziel hit her more than once.

“He’s like, I don’t know, he hit me a couple of times,” Crowley can be heard saying when asked what happened. She then appears to plead with the officer to not do anything by saying “please don’t.”

According to Rachel Nichols of CNN, Crowley also can be heard saying that Manziel didn’t hurt her, that she is OK, and she didn’t want to do anything about the incident.

The pair had been arguing, CNN reported. Manziel told police that the fight got worse when Crowley threw his wallet out of the car, according to CNN. He then told police that he grabbed her wrist to stop her from leaping out of the car.

Police also released a photo showing an abrasion on Crowley’s arm (seen in the video below). Manziel can be heard admitting to police that he grabbed her arm as he pleaded for her to get back in the car.

Manziel also admitted to police that he had been drinking earlier with the police report saying Manziel “had consumed only two alcoholic drinks several hours prior,” according to the Associated Press.

We have reached out to Manziel for comment.

Here is a portion of the dashcam video via CNN:

