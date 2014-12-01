Johnny Manziel Just Reminded The World How Exciting He Can Be On A Football Field

CBS Sports Johnny Football is back!

After starting quarterback Brian Hoyer threw his second interception of the game and with the team trailing 20-3 in the fourth quarter, the Cleveland Browns turned to Johnny Manziel for the first time and we were immediately reminded how exciting he can be with a football.

Entering week 12 of the NFL season, Johnny Manziel had been on the field for just five plays so far in his rookie season. But with his first extended action, Manziel didn’t disappoint.

Considering his smaller stature, it is easy to forget that Manziel has a legitimate NFL arm and showed plenty of strength on several passes, going 3-4 on his first drive with passes like this.



But it was his legs that led to his first NFL touchdown and the Browns first touchdown of the game.







Manziel managed to fight through three defenders to get into the endzone.

And of course, Johnny Football gave his patented “money” sign celebrations.

Unfortunately for Manziel and the Browns it was too little, too late as the Browns went on to lose 26-10.

Now we have to wait and see if Manziel will be named the starting quarterback as the Browns declined to make a decision immediately after the game.

