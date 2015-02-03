Johnny Manziel enters rehab

Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel entered a treatment facility on the Wednesday before the Super Bowl, the team announced on Monday.

Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer first reported it.

Browns GM Ray Farmer released the following statement (via Joe Reedy):

“We respect Johnny’s initiative in this decision and will fully support him throughout this process. Our players’ health and well-being will always be of the utmost importance to the Cleveland Browns. We continually strive to create a supportive environment and provide the appropriate resources, with our foremost focus being on the individual and not just the football player. Johnny’s privacy will be respect by us during this very important period and we hope that others will do the same.”

Manziel, who struggled as a rookie, has faced criticism for his lifestyle off the field since he was in college. On the Saturday before the final game of the season, Manziel missed a treatment session on his injured knee. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Pat McManamon, team security drove to his house and found him hungover.

“One source used the words ‘drunk off his a–,'” ESPN reports.

After a trip to Vegas in May, Manziel defended himself by saying, “If I want to go out and have some fun and it doesn’t hinder what my main goals in life are, then I really don’t care what anyone has to say.”

Brad Beckworth, Manziel’s adviser, released the following statement (via Joe Reedy):

“Johnny knows there are areas he needs to improve on to help him be a better family member, friend and teammate, so he decided to take this step in his life during the offseason. On behalf of Johnny and his family, we’re asking for privacy until he rejoins the team in Cleveland.”

