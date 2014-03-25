Johnny Manziel Shows Off His Surprising Dunk Skills

Though Johnny Manziel hasn’t played competitive basketball since the eighth grade, the future NFL player can still hoop it up with the best of them. Perhaps his latest show of raw athleticism, this time on the basketball court, will help his draft stock.

Manziel posted this video on his Instagram with several dunks, including a 360. Not bad (h/t The Big Lead):

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.