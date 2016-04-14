Johnny Manziel's second agent in 3 months just dumped him, citing concerns about his health

Johnny Manziel has been dumped by his second agent in three months.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Wednesday that agent Drew Rosenhaus has decided to terminate his representation of Manziel over concerns about his well-being. Rosenhaus said he will take Manziel back as a client only if the former Browns quarterback enters treatment.

“I have terminated the standard representation with Johnny Manziel in the hopes of helping him get the treatment I believe he needs,” Rosenhaus said in a statement to Schefter.

He continued:

I have informed him that if he takes the immediate steps I have outlined for him that I will rescind the termination and continue to represent him. Otherwise the termination will become permanent. There is a five-day window for me to rescind the termination. I’m hoping he takes the necessary steps to get his life back on track.

Rosenhaus began representing Manziel after his original agent, Erik Burkhardt, cut ties with Manziel in January over similar health concerns. Manziel was released by the Browns in March.

Prior to last season, Manziel underwent a 10-week rehabilitation program before Browns mini camp. But during the latter half of the year, as his playing time decreased, his partying increased.

Off the field, Manziel is under investigation by Dallas police for an alleged incident of domestic violence against his now ex-girlfriend. In early February, his family told Dallas media that they had failed to check him into rehab on two separate occasions, and were now worried he wouldn’t live to be 24.

Earlier this week, Manziel was interviewed by TMZ outside of a Los Angeles club, where he said he wanted to play football again. Conflicting reports said he was living with Von Miller and Josh Gordon, though both appear to be false.

As Pro Football Talk noted, should Manziel seek treatment and re-sign with Rosenhaus, it still feels unlikely that a team will take a risk on Manziel next season.

