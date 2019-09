Johnny Manziel helped Texas A&M take an early 14-0 lead over Alabama. After the second touchdown, a short run by Ben Malena, Manziel unleashed The Kaepernick.

Here is the celebration made famous by Colin Kaepernick of the San Francisco 49ers:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.