Heisman Winner Johnny Football Delivers David Letterman's 'Top 10' List Wearing A Tuxedo

Earlier this year, Johnny Manziel was just a freshman quarterback at Texas A&M who wasn’t allowed to speak with the media. A few months later, he is Johnny Football, the first freshman to ever win the Heisman Trophy, and he is on “Late Show with David Letterman” delivering the “Top 10” list while wearing a tuxedo (he had a formal engagement immediately after the taping for Letterman).



Here’s the video…



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.