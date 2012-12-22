TNT Analyst Calls Out Heisman Winner Johnny Manziel For Somehow Landing Courtside Seats To Last Night's Mavericks-Heat Game

Photo: YouTube

On live TV, Steve Kerr openly questioned how Texas A&M freshmen QB and Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel got courtside seats to last night’s Mavericks-Heat game.The exchange:



Kerr: “How does a college kid get courtside seats to a Mavs game? Those are expensive seats. I’m just gonna throw that out there.”

Marv Albert: “Trying to get someone in trouble here?”

Kerr: “No I’m just, just because he’s playing in the SEC now. I’m not trying to insinuate anything.”

(..)

Albert: “Is it not possible that a friend, a buddy, took him to the game?”

Kerr: “It’s possible. A lot of things are possible.”

It was awkward.

Johnny Football nipped the controversy in the bud after the game, taking to Twitter and saying he bought the tickets himself.

Here’s the video:

