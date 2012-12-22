TNT Analyst Calls Out Heisman Winner Johnny Manziel For Somehow Landing Courtside Seats To Last Night's Mavericks-Heat Game

Photo: YouTube
On live TV, Steve Kerr openly questioned how Texas A&M freshmen QB and Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel got courtside seats to last night’s Mavericks-Heat game.The exchange:
Kerr: “How does a college kid get courtside seats to a Mavs game? Those are expensive seats. I’m just gonna throw that out there.”
Marv Albert: “Trying to get someone in trouble here?”
Kerr: “No I’m just, just because he’s playing in the SEC now. I’m not trying to insinuate anything.”
(..)
Albert: “Is it not possible that a friend, a buddy, took him to the game?”
Kerr: “It’s possible. A lot of things are possible.”
It was awkward.
Johnny Football nipped the controversy in the bud after the game, taking to Twitter and saying he bought the tickets himself.
