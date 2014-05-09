The Cleveland Browns Pick Johnny Manziel, Win The 1st Round Of The NFL Draft

After slipping into the late stages of the first round, Johnny Manziel was picked at No. 22 overall by the Cleveland Browns.

It’s a home run for Cleveland.

For weeks draft experts have been saying that the Browns would pick Manziel at No. 4 overall.

That ultimately didn’t happen.

The Browns traded their No. 4 pick to the Buffalo Bills in a fantastic move, and ended up taking cornerback Justin Gilbert (the best defensive back in the draft) at No. 8.

Everyone thought that would be the end of the Manziel-to-Cleveland dream. But it wasn’t.

Because of Manziel’s fall into the 20s, the Browns were still able to get him. Teams like the Texans, Jaguars, Rams, Raiders, Buccaneers, Vikings, and Cowboys all passed on Johnny Manziel.

Cleveland moved up from No. 26 to No. 22 to complete the deal.

Basically, they got a guy at No. 22 that everyone thought they’d have to take a No. 4.

The Browns came into Thursday with the No. 4 pick and the No. 26 pick. They turned that into this:

Justin Gilbert (No. 8 pick)

Johnny Manziel (No. 22 pick)

2015 1st-round pick (from Buffalo)

2015 4th-round pick (from Buffalo)

That is a tremendous first round.

