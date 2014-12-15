Johnny Manziel Taunted By Bengals Defence After Sack

Johnny Manziel’s first NFL start is off to a rough start as the offence has failed to do much in the first quarter and the Bengals defence is even taunting the young quarterback after sacking him.

Bengals defensive end Wallace Gilberry got to Manziel on one second down play and immediately got up and flashed Manziel’s own “money sign” celebration.

Jay Glazer of Fox reported prior to the game that the Bengals defence was geared up to face Manziel and was planning on how best to “welcome” Johnny Football to the NFL.

According to Glazer, the Bengals players said they were even willing to take some 15-yard penalties to make a message was delivered.

Sure enough, in the second quarter, Rey Maualuga knocked down a pass by Manziel and got a 15-yard penalty for taunting Manziel after the play.

