Meet Uncle Nate, Johnny Manziel's 20-Year-Old Assistant Who Could Play A Major Role In The Autograph Scandal

According to Joe Schad of ESPN, Johnny Manziel’s friend and manager Nate Fitch allegedly told an autograph broker that Manziel would no longer sign autographs for him without being paid.

But who is Nathan Fitch, the 20-year-old that people call “Uncle Nate?”

In his recent column for ESPN the Magazine, Wright Thompson describes Uncle Nate as Manziel’s personal assistant and paints a picture of Fitch as somebody you have to go through if you want access to Manziel.

Uncle Nate went to the same high school in Kerrville, Texas as Manziel and dropped out of college this year to become Manziel’s assistant and manager. According to Thompson, it is Fitch that handles media requests and directs tasks such as coordinating Manziel’s bodyguards.

Uncle Nate’s own social media accounts also reveal that he is living quite the high-life in the shadow of his famous friend.

In December, Fitch (on the left) was with Manziel at the Heisman Trophy ceremony…

And he bragged about watching a Miami Heat game with Manziel from a suite at the arena…

And he has plenty of photos hanging out with celebrities, including LeBron James…

And Rory McIlroy (with former NBA player Bruce Bowen)… And here he is with Manziel and George Strait… Uncle Nate is Seemingly everywhere Manziel goes, including the 2013 NFL Draft… And in the car when Johnny Football is rapping…

And on the sideline for a Packers game…

It is quite the life for a 20-year-old. But if the allegations are true that it was Uncle Nate that demanded money for the autographs, Manziel’s worst decision yet may have been to hire his 20-year-old best friend as his manager.

