Johnny Knoxville Punks Real People As 'Bad Grandpa' In New 'Jacka--' Feature Film

It’s so crude, you can’t look away.



Johnny Knoxville and the “Jackass” crew are back with “Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa.”

The movie ditches the comedy group’s usual vignette-style, and marks the return of Knoxville’s senior citizen character, Irving Zisman.

The trailer shows the 86-year-old and his grandson, played by Jackson Nicoll, embark on a cross-country road trip, performing stunts in front of unknowing bystanders. The destructive duo crashes a wedding and child beauty pageant.

“Real people. Real reactions. Real messed up,” the trailer boasts.

After the reality show’s run ended on MTV in 2002, the “Jackass” franchise continued with two theatrical-release movies. “Jackass 3-D,” made on a production budget of $20 million, grossed a $117 million in 2010, according to Box Office Mojo.

“Bad Grandpa” hits theatres October 25.

Watch the trailer:

