A Chicago Bears Player Might Be Forced To Retire At Age 26 After A Gruesome Back Injury

Thirteen months ago Chicago Bears wide receiver Johnny Knox suffered an ugly back injury in a game against the Seahawks.



His body folded back on itself, and he had to have spinal fusion surgery to repair the damage. Here’s the GIF from Timothy Burke:

Photo: Gifulmination

Yesterday, the Bears terminated Knox’s contract, and Vaughn McClure of the Chicago Tribune reports that several people close to the team say it’ll be hard for Knox to ever play again.

Knox was a pleasant surprise for the Bears — catching 133 balls for the team in 45 games after getting drafted in the fifth round. But he had to sit out all of 2012 because of the injury, and by cutting him the Bears are indicating that they don’t think he’ll be coming back anytime soon.

After a freak injury that was over in a split second, he may be done at age 26.

