Johnny Depp's wife faces 10 years in jail for sneaking her dogs Pistol and Boo into Australia

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. Photo: Jason Merritt/ Getty Images for Art of Elysium.

Amber Heard, the wife of “Pirates of the Caribbean” star Johnny Depp, will have to return to Australia to face charges relating to the illegal importation of her two Yorkshire terriers, Pistol and Boo, last May.

According to The Daily Telegraph, the Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions has issued Heard, 29, a summons to attend the Southport Magistrates Court in Queensland to answer two charges of illegal importation and one count of producing of false documentation.

If found guilty she could face up to 10 years in jail and a fine of $100,000.

Upon returning to the US, after Australian agriculture minister Barnaby Joyce 48-hour warning to get the puppies out of the country, Heard said she was unlikely to visit Australia again.

“I have a feeling we’re going to avoid the land Down Under from now on, just as much as we can, thanks to certain politicians there,” she told Channel 7’s “Sunrise”.

“I guess everyone tries to go for their 15 minutes, including some government officials.”

In May, Pistol and Boo fled the country with the celebrity couple after the Australian government threatened the cute canines with lethal injection or deportation.

“Just because he’s Johnny Depp doesn’t make him exempt from Australian laws,” Joyce told the ABC 612 Brisbane, at the time of the saga.

“But if we start letting movie stars, even though they’ve been the sexiest man alive twice, to come into our nation, then why don’t we just break the laws for everybody?

“It’s time that Pistol and Boo buggered off back to the United States.”

The two dogs were only discovered to have illegally entered the country after they were seen at a dog groomer, Happy Dogz, on the Gold Coast.

Under Australian biosecurity laws, any dog must complete a minimum 10-day period in an Australian quarantine facility, or “it may be returned to the country of export or euthanized at the importer’s expense”.

Read more about Australia’s strict quarantine regulations here.

Now watch: John Oliver ridicule Australia for its treatment of Johnny Depp’s dogs.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.