Johnny Depp's wife Amber Heard has received a one month good behaviour bond over dog smuggling case

Photo: Pistol and Boo (left) and actor Johnny Depp.

Johnny Depp’s wife Amber Heard has been handed a $1,000 one month good behaviour bond with no conviction after pleading guilty this morning in a Queensland court to providing false quarantine documentation.

The actress was set for a five day hearing, but her barrister entered a guilty plea to producing a false passenger card. Two other charges around the illegal importation of animals were dismissed.

The Hollywood duo arrived to the Southport Court earlier this morning mobbed by journalists and photographers, with Depp issuing only one comment of “fine, thank you”, when asked how he was feeling.

29-year-old Heard was accused of sneaking their Yorkshire terriers Pistol and Boo into the country last May when Depp was filming the latest Pirates of the Caribbean movie on the Gold Coast.

The incident gained global notoriety when then agriculture minister Barnaby Joyce warned that the dogs had better “bugger off” back to the US or he would have them put down.

The dogs were originally smuggled in on the couple’s private jet and their presence wasn’t known until they made a visit to a Gold Coast dog grooming salon. This then led an investigation into their entry into Australia.

