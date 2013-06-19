Johnny Depp Was Trampled By A Horse On 'The Lone Ranger' Set

Disney released a mini-featurette of its new film “The Lone Ranger” that shows a scare the crew had on set.



Near the halfway mark, star Johnny Depp (Tonto) is seeing falling from his horse and getting dragged alongside his costar before the horse tramples on the star.

Depp wasn’t seriously injured showing off a a hoof mark.

The actor shrugged it off, joking with the crew.

“I’d say the positive thing is, my coccyx didn’t take it.”

Starring Johnny Depp and Armie Hammer (“The Social Network”), the film follows the origin story of the ex-Texas ranger and his sidekick Tonto.

“The Lone Ranger” opens in theatres July 3.

Check out the video below:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.