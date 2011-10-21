HOLLYWOOD CHAMELEON: The Many Faces Of Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp has a rare combination of skills for an American actor — he’s both a bankable leading man and a constant Oscar threat.



Part of this — maybe all of it — has to do with his ability to inhabit and reinvigorate different characters. Depp’s the opposite of George Clooney, in that he never plays Johnny Depp.

He’s always creating new personas on film, for better or for worse. (We’re looking at you, Willie Wonka.)

And with “The Rum Diary” opening a week from tomorrow, and the recent announcement that Depp will be playing Tonto to Armie Hammer‘s Lone Ranger in Gore Verbinski and Jerry Bruckheimer‘s film adaptation of the famed TV show, it seems like a good time to look back at Depp’s many faces — and costumes.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.