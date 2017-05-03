Johnny Depp spends hundreds of thousands for somebody to feed him lines, ex-managers claim

Johnny Depp’s former business managers have made another allegation about the star in their legal battle with him.

In an amended complaint filed Monday, The Management Group alleged the actor spent hundreds of thousands a year on a sound engineer so he didn’t have to memorise lines for his movies, according to The Hollywood Reporter. TMG says Depp wears an earpiece when he’s on set to get his lines fed to him.

Depp had filed a lawsuit against TMG accusing it of fraud, and the group fired back with a countersuit.

In the amended complaint, TMG said Depp’s sense of entitlement was “clear and epic.”

“Depp listened to no one, including TMG and his other advisors, and he demanded they fund a lifestyle that was extravagant and extreme,” wrote Michael Kump, an attorney for TMG. “Ultimately, Depp and/or his sister and personal manager, Elisa Christie Dembrowski, knowingly approved all of Depp’s expenditures.”

Listed purchases include 14 homes, 45 luxury vehicles, 70 collectible guitars, and Hollywood memorabilia that could fill 12 storage facilities.

Kump also wrote that “Depp insisted that this sound engineer be kept on yearly retainer so that he no longer had to memorise his lines.”

In an interview with Vulture in 2008, Kirsten Dunst said Depp used an earpiece on set.

“Johnny Depp has music playing in his ear when he acts,” the actress said. “He has an earbud. That’s why he’s so great.”

TMG’s complaint also claimed Depp had made several “hush money settlements” in other disputes and took a shot at the actor’s record of honesty.

“Depp’s 45-page complaint against TMG, which is replete with demonstrably false and fraudulent allegations, was filed solely to avoid the non-judicial foreclosure of his properties, and is just another example of Depp’s pattern of habitual lies and deception designed to avoid responsibility for his actions,” Kump wrote.

The complaint suggested Depp may have psychological problems that fuel what it said was his “extreme” spending habits.

“Depp’s extravagant spending has often been marked by a lack of impulse control,” Kump wrote. “In retrospect, it appears that Depp may suffer from a compulsive spending disorder, which will be proven in this action through a mental examination of Depp … and expert testimony. On information and belief, Depp’s flagrant bragging about his senseless and extreme spending to The Wall Street Journal is further evidence of his psychological issues.”

A representative for Depp did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

