Johnny Depp plays the role of Donald Trump in a new comedy, created by Funny or Die. “

Donald Trump’s The Art Of The Deal: The Movie“

also features Ron Howard, Patton Oswald, Alfred Molina, and Henry Winkler.

Produced by Jacqui Frank



