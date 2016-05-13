Johnny Depp says a President Trump would be the 'last president of the United States'

Johnny Depp has not been shy in talking about Donald Trump’s run for the presidency.

At the red-carpet premiere of “Alice Through the Looking Glass” in London, he told the Daily Mail what he thinks would happen if Trump took the White House.

“If Donald Trump is elected president of the United States in a kind of historical way it’s exciting because we will see the actual last president of the United States,” Depp said. “It just won’t work after that.”

Earlier this year, he played Trump in a 50-minute “movie of the week” spoof for Funny or Die, riffing on the businessman’s book “The Art of the Deal.”

It’s safe to say Depp isn’t a Trump supporter.

Watch Depp discuss Trump in the video below:



