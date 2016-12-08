Johnny Depp is the most overpaid actor for a second straight year, according to Forbes

Forbes has released its annual list of the 10 most overpaid actors in Hollywood, and Johnny Depp tops the list for a second straight year.

Depp returned $2.80 for each dollar he was paid, according to Forbes’ calculation.

To come up with the list, Forbes looked at the last three significant releases the actor was in prior to June that played on at least 2,000 screens and then divided the operating income of the films by the star’s estimated pay for those films.

Depp starred in the disappointing “Alice Through the Looking Glass,” which made $299 million globally at the box office on a reported $170 million budget.

The actor will star next in “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.”

Coming in second place was Will Smith, who returned $5 for every dollar he was paid.

You can see the full list of overpaid actors over at Forbes.

