Inside Johnny Depp's 'extravagant and extreme' lifestyle that costs him $2 million a month

Johnny Depp’s former business managers have alleged that the actor is living an extravagant $US2 million-a-month lifestyle, complete with 14 houses, 70 guitars, and an enormous appetite for wine.
The news comes after Depp launched a $US25 million lawsuit in December 2016 against his business managers at The Management Group claiming “gross mismanagement” of his affairs, and TMG countersued.
He said the company failed to properly pay his taxes on his behalf, made unauthorised loans, and overpaid for “security and other services,” costing him “tens of millions of dollars” and leading to financial trouble, which he claims he only became aware of in March of last year.
The lawsuit lifts the lid, in extraordinary detail, on Depp’s alleged “extravagant and extreme” spending habits. We took a look through to discover how the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star splurges his earnings. Figures are quoted in TMG’s lawsuit, which is available in full here.
In May, The Hollywood Reporter published a piece that detailed other alleged spending habits. It also revealed that Depp was reportedly causing problems on the set of the upcoming “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” by drinking heavily and showing up late, which left hundreds of extras waiting for hours.
Here’s how Johnny Depp spends $US2 million a month according to his ex-managers and reports:
According to TMG, Depp has spent $75 million to 'acquire, improve, and furnish 14 residences' around the world.
This includes a 45-acre chateau in the south of France, valued at $US13.5 million, a chain of islands in the Bahamas, a number of houses in Hollywood, and penthouse lofts in downtown Los Angeles. He also has a horse farm in Kentucky. Each house has a full staff.
He has since sold two of the five. The penthouses were listed at a combined price of $US12.78 million. You can get a closer look at the penthouses and their wild interior design here.
Source: The Hollywood Reporter
He refuses to fly in anything but a private plane, according to TMG, selecting a Gulfstream GV, costing him $200,000 a month.
After he connected with ex-wife Amber Heard, on one occasion 'he walked into a (high-end jewellery) store, sat for a couple of hours,' an insider said. 'They showed him a lot of stuff, gave him champagne, and he walked out with a $US400,000 diamond cuff. It was a classic sort of moment because it wasn't worth $US400,000.'
Source: The Hollywood Reporter
According to TMG, the actor has spent 'many millions on rare and expensive Hollywood collectables' from the likes of Marilyn Monroe and Marlon Brando. He has so many items that he needs 12 storage facilities to house them.
This Marilyn Monroe dress, which went on sale at Christie's in 1999, is an example of the kind of memorabilia Depp might own.
He spent 'millions' to acquire and maintain an expensive art collection, made up of over 200 collectable pieces from famous artists like Andy Warhol and Jean-Michel Basquiat.
Basquiat's 'Self-Portrait' is just one of the pieces he has owned. It was put up for auction at Christie's in 2016 with a price of over $US4.7 million.
Over the years, he's also spent $10 million to support his 'friends, family, and certain employees,' according to TMG.
This includes living expenses for his sisters and late mother. He bought his mother a multimillion-dollar home in Hollywood, and spent $US35,000 a month on a residence for her when she was ill.
Depp also funded a startup music label run by a childhood friend. It cost him over $US4 million with no revenue before he ultimately cut funding.
Perhaps his most peculiar expense is the $5 million he says he spent to fulfil friend Hunter S. Thompson's dream of having his ashes 'blast from a specially made cannon' over Aspen, Colorado, following the writer's death in 2005.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.