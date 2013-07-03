Johnny Depp Made Out With Jimmy Kimmel On Last Night's 'Live!'

Johnny Depp was supposed to be promoting his latest film “The Lone Ranger” on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Monday night, but instead the actor and talk show host engaged in a mutual love fest.



“You know, you have this very handsome, this…let’s be honest and say beautiful face,” Kimmel started off the interview by telling Depp.

And then straight out of the gates, the actor leaned in — twice — and put his lips on Kimmel’s for a big smooch.

“That’s more kissing than I did in all of high school!” Kimmel quipped, later adding “I never realised this Supreme Court decision would have such an immediate impact on both of us.”

“I do have a thing for talk show hosts,” Depp admitted in response.

Watch the entire encounter below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.