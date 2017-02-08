Inside Johnny Depp's wild, extravagant LA penthouses that are selling for $17 million

Apparently Johnny Depp is a big spender.

The actor has money troubles that his former business managers allege in a lawsuit stem from a spending habit of AUD$2.62 million a month. And in September of last year, he listed his five penthouses that are in the same building in downtown Los Angeles.

Yes, you read that right. Five penthouses, same building. Together, they were listed for $16.76 million, but they have been selling individually.

One penthouse sold in October 2016, with the second in November 2016.

As you can see in the photos of the apartments, Depp’s style is anything but minimal. His colourful and bold aesthetic is just what you’d expect from the man behind Captain Jack Sparrow.

Depp made use of all five penthouses, but never bothered to connect them into one unit, so they could be sold separately.

According to real-estate agent Kevin Dees of Partners Trust, Depp had doorways installed to connect three of the units. The “Pirates of the Caribbean” star purchased the units for around $9.44 million between 2007 and 2008.

The penthouses are in the landmark Art Deco-style Eastern Columbia Building in downtown Los Angeles. James Lang/Berlyn Eastern Columbia Building looks gorgeous in the LA sunlight. James Lang/Berlyn Together, the multi-floor (and adjacent) penthouses have 9 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms, totaling 11,500 square feet. James Lang/Berlyn Four of the units have two bedrooms, and one unit is a one-bedroom. James Lang/Berlyn Depp used one penthouse as an art studio. James Lang/Berlyn And another as a guest suite -- proving it must be nice being friends with a generous spender. James Lang/Berlyn Depp decorated the penthouses with bright colours and eclectic art, including a mural by Os Gemeo, a Brazilian street artist. James Lang/Berlyn Here's a kitchen. James Lang/Berlyn And another kitchen -- just in case the other one breaks. James Lang/Berlyn Don't worry, there are more kitchens. James Lang/Berlyn Zebra wallpaper in a bathroom is an unorthodox choice, but Depp is unafraid. James Lang/Berlyn And there's a private pool! James Lang/Berlyn If more than one penthouse sounds a little overwhelming for your lifestyle, don't worry. You can buy just one of them. James Lang/Berlyn If interested, the properties are listed with Kevin Dees and Nick Segal of Partners Trust. And here's a video tour courtesy of Partners Trust:

