Here Is The Trailer For Johnny Depp's New Hunter S. Thompson Movie

You can relax. There are no pirates in this film.



Johnny Depp‘s new film, The Rum Diary, is based on the early, loosely biographical, Hunter S. Thompson novel of the same name.

It follows journalist Paul Kemp (Depp), who leaves New York to work for a big newspaper in San Juan, Puerto Rico. And all the crazy stuff that follows.

So basically Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, the early years.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.