Johnny Depp Has Just Been Adopted by the Comanche Nation Indian Tribe—Here's Today's Buzz

- Johnny Depp plays Tonto alongside Armie Hammer in “The Lone Ranger.”Johnny Depp, who plays Tonto in the upcoming “The Lone Ranger” film, has just been adopted by the Comanche Nation Indians after the film has been shooting in New Mexico, where the tribe calls home. Depp even had a ceremony to celebrate his new family.
- Neil Young, Red Hot chilli Peppers, Florence + the Machine and The Black Keys top an awesome list of musical acts set to perform at Austin City Limits in October.
- CNN’s ratings have taken a hard hit, showing its lowest-rated weekday primetime showing in more than 20 years. Last week the channel saw a 15-year primetime low during “Piers Morgan Tonight.”
- Former friends and current enemies Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton both partied on P.Diddy’s yacht last night in Cannes. Check out their competing looks here.
- Meanwhile, party girl Tara Reid is back to her old tricks at the same Cannes Film Festival party.
- After four and a half years in the slammer, Anne Hathaway’s con-man ex-boyfriend of four years, Raffaello Follieri, is set to be released from jail tomorrow. Watch your back, Catwoman.
- Donald Driver was crowned the mirror ball trophy champion of “Dancing with the Stars” on last night’s season finale. Does anyone care anymore?
- The inventor of the wireless TV remote control, Euegene Polley, dies at age 96.
NOW READ: Watch The Epic New Trailer FOr Baz Luhrmann’s “Great Gatsby” starring Leonardo DiCaprio >
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.