Johnny Depp forced to make video apology to Australia over dog smuggling breach

Australia’s Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce just posted a video of Johnny Depp and his wife Amber Heard apologising to Australia for illegally bringing their dogs into the country.

Heard today pleaded guilty to fudging immigration documents when bringing in the dogs last May, receiving a one month good behaviour bond with no conviction.

But Joyce, who famously said he would put the dogs down if they didn’t “bugger off” back to America had an extra condition added.

Here’s the video they recorded for Joyce promoting Australia’s biosecurity laws:

“Australia is free of many pests and diseases that are commonplace around the world, that is why Australia must have such strong biosecurity laws,” Heard said in the video.

“I am truly sorry Pistol and Boo were not declared.”

Depp added,”when you disrespect Australian law, they will tell you firmly.”

Barnaby Joyce released a statement late this afternoon condemning those looking to sneak animals into Australia, no matter who they are.

“I also appreciate Ms Heard’s willingness to take responsibility for her actions last year and her acknowledgement that she broke our national biosecurity laws,” Joyce said.

“These legal proceedings reinforce the clear message I sent internationally last year that we will not tolerate disregard for our biosecurity laws, no matter who you are.

“These legal proceedings clearly illustrate the government’s serious approach to enforcing our national biosecurity laws, and the fact that there are no exceptions to these laws – they apply to everyone equally.”

The actress was set for a five day hearing, but her barrister entered a guilty plea to producing a false passenger card. Two other charges around the illegal importation of animals were dismissed.

The dogs were originally smuggled in on the couple’s private jet and their presence wasn’t known until they made a visit to a Gold Coast dog grooming salon. This then led an investigation into their entry into Australia.

