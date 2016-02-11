Johnny Depp nails Donald Trump in this incredible spoof biopic of the candidate

The comedy site Funny or Die has released its most ambitious project yet, a 50-minute “movie of the week” spoof adaptation of Donald Trump’s book “The Art of the Deal,” starring Johnny Depp as the business tycoon before his aspirations to become president.

Depp is pretty much unrecognizable as Trump, as he’s decked out in the usual Trump business suits, a paler shade of skin, and he’s bloated with the trademark hair. And Depp also has the Trump voice down.

The movie starts with Ron Howard introducing it as an adaptation of Trump’s best-selling book that Trump directed and starred in but has never seen the light of day. But Howard found a VHS copy of it at a yard sale and, after wrestling it from an old lady, he’s brought it to light.

The movie has a bunch of cameos — including Alfred Molina, Patton Oswalt, Henry Winkler, Stephen Merchant, Christopher Lloyd, Alf, and even “Room” star Jacob Tremblay — and a slew of ’80s references.

Sit back and enjoy:

Funny Or Die Presents Donald Trump’s The Art Of The Deal: The Movie from Funny Or Die

You can watch the full movie over at Funny or Die.

