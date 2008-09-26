Johnny Depp: Disney Mascot

Remember a few years ago when it seemed like Jude Law was in every movie? Starting in 2010, Johnny Depp will be in the same position, at Disney. Hope things turn out better for him. And, hey, if things don’t go as swimmingly as planned, a la Jude, Depp will only be burning bridges at one studio, as opposed to Law’s disappointing run at Paramount, Miramax, and Sony. (Though to be fair, Law did end up making another movie subsequently at Sony, The Holiday.)



At Disney’s day-long movie showcase, on Wednesday, it was revealed that he would not only be starring as the Mad Hatter in Tim Burton’s Alice in Wonderland, but he would also be playing Tonto in a Lone Ranger movie and reprising his role as Jack Sparrow in a fourth Pirates of the Caribbean film.

The Jack Sparrow role, meanwhile, was confirmed by Depp’s reps this morning.

MTV News: According to “Variety,“ Depp has signed on for a fourth “Pirates of the Caribbean” film, returning to the franchise that has earned a combined $2.6 billion at the box office. Although he previously hinted that he’d be open to setting sail again in his most iconic role, it is largely believed that it will be a solo journey, as “Pirates” co-stars Bloom and Keira Knightley have insisted they’re finished with the franchise. Last year’s “At World’s End” concluded with Sparrow setting sail for the Fountain of Youth, likely hinting at the adventure soon to come.

