HOUSE OF THE DAY: Johnny Depp Just Bought A $4.4 Million Hollywood Home For His Ex

Meredith Galante
To make nice after splitting with the mother of his two children, Johnny Depp bought a $4.4 million Hollywood home for Vanessa Paradis, his longtime partner, according to the New York Daily News.The Mediterranean-style home has five bedrooms, five bathrooms, and spans 5,800 square feet.

Welcome to Woodrow Wilson Drive.

The home was built in 1990.

The living room has beamed double-height ceilings.

The kitchen and living room have an open floor plan, making entertaining easier.

The dining room has tiled floors and beamed ceilings.

The dining room overlooks the living room.

The master bedroom is massive.

The fireplace was probably a huge selling point.

The master bedroom has an ensuite dressing room and bathroom.

The bathrooms seem to need some updating. Those tiles are definitely something that were chosen in the 1990s.

Plenty of space for Depp and Paradis' two kids.

The office overlooks the pool area.

The home was originally listed for $4.65 million.

The pool has a mosaic wall with water streaming into it.

The backyard has the perfect spot to eat lunch.

There's a hot tub adjacent to the pool, perfect for chilly nights.

The home has a three-car garage, with room for about seven cars if you include the driveway.

