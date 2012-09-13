HOUSE OF THE DAY: Johnny Depp Just Bought A $4.4 Million Hollywood Home For His Ex

Photo: 7760woodrowwilson.com/
To make nice after splitting with the mother of his two children, Johnny Depp bought a $4.4 million Hollywood home for Vanessa Paradis, his longtime partner, according to the New York Daily News.The Mediterranean-style home has five bedrooms, five bathrooms, and spans 5,800 square feet.
The bathrooms seem to need some updating. Those tiles are definitely something that were chosen in the 1990s.
