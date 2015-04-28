Johnny Depp has completely transformed in this trailer for Whitey Bulger biopic 'Black Mass'

Warner Brothers released the first trailer for the Whitey Bulger biopic “Black Mass,” which stars Johnny Depp as the notorious Boston gangster, who is currently serving two consecutive life sentences in prison.

Johnny Depp looks eerily different in the trailer, thanks to contact lenses that make his eyes blue. The movie is directed by Scott Cooper, whose “Crazy Heart” earned Jeff Bridges an Academy Award for Best Actor in 2010.

We’ll have to wait and see if the same outcome is in the cards for Depp. “Black Mass” hits theatres on September 18, 2015.

