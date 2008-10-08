Johnny Depp Becomes Highest Paid Actor EVER, Never Mind About That Dow

to reprise his role as Captain Jack Sparrow in the fourth Pirates of the Caribbean film. Wow, being a Disney mascot sure is a lot more lucrative than it seems!



Indeed, Depp’s salary seems especially high. (Granted, the original report is from the Daily Mail, so who even knows if it’s even true?) But according to the Daily Mail and Slashfilm, this would be the most money paid up-front to an actor in movie history.

Tom Hanks supposedly made an estimated $50 million for the Da Vinci Code follow-up Angels & Demons. Keanu Reeves holds the record of the highest paid actor of all time after the fact. Reeves made $20 million plus 15% of the gross for the two Matrix sequels, which equals out to an estimated $194 million (or $97 million a film). Regardless of if this contact makes Depp the highest paid actor in Hollywood or not, one thing is for sure – its a lot of cash for just one movie role.

Um, yeah! We still think Jim Carrey’s $20 million paycheck for The Cable Guy was a lot and that was 12 years ago. Of course, that’s a terrible film, but Carrey was coming off of a string of hits. Here’s hoping, if only for the sake of Disney’s balance sheeet, that Pirates 4 turns out to be a better film.

Meanwhile, as Depp’s pay-rate goes up, the Dow dropped more than 500 points today and Disney’s stock price alone went down 6 per cent.

