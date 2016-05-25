JOHNNY DEPP: Barnaby Joyce looks like he’s 'inbred with a tomato'

Johnny Depp and Jimmy Kimmel. Photo: Jimmy Kimmel Live/ YouTube.

Johnny Depp opened up about the apology he and his wife Amber Heard gave following the biosecurity incident in Australia last year involving their fox terriers, Pistol and Boo, during an appearance on the Jimmy Kimmel Show overnight.

“Some are calling it your greatest performance ever,” said Kimmel.

But Depp didn’t hold back on his nemesis, Australian deputy prime minister, Barnaby Joyce, who, as agriculture minister, threatened to have his “teacup” dogs destroyed if they did not leave the country in a matter of hours.

“Barnaby Jones,” Depp said.

“He looks somehow inbred with a tomato.

“It’s not a criticism. But I was a little worried.

“[He looked] like he might explode.”

Kimmel mocked Australia for the incident, saying: “Isn’t it heartening to know that we are the only dumb country… it’s not just us doing stupid stuff.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zRYYt5kGBZY

In response, the Nationals leader said he was “turning into [Depp’s] Hannibal Lecter”.

“I’m inside his head, pulling little strings and levers. Long after I’ve forgotten about him, he’s remembering me,” Joyce said

Kimmel isn’t the only late night TV host in the US who has taken a dig at Australia’s government over the incident.

Watch John Oliver ridicule Australia for its treatment of Johnny Depp’s dogs.

Australian comedian and video blogger Natalie Tran – a YouTube star with more than 1.7 million subscribers – also made a skit video which shows her wearing a cork hat and forcing Depp and Heard to read the apology script at gunpoint.

Watch it here.

