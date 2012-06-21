Johnny Depp And Vanessa Paradis Split After 14 Years—Here's Today's Buzz

GEttyJohnny Depp, 49, and his French actress girlfriend Vanessa Paradis have split after 14 years together. The couple, who lived in France, have two children together: Lily-Rose, 13, and Jack, 9.

Model mama Molly Sims welcomed her first child, a boy, with her producer-husband Scott Stuber.

And another model, Marisa Miller, is going to be a mum. The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model and her husband are expecting their first child due this fall.

Mary-Kate Olsen, 26, steps out with her older, much taller boyfriend, Olivier Sarkozy, 42, and his young daughter. Check out the creepy pics here.

Jim Carrey has exited stage right out of the Farrelly Brothers’ “Dumb and Dumber” sequel. According to Entertainment Tonight, “Carrey grew increasingly frustrated by New Line and Warner Brothers, who he felt showed a lack of enthusiasm regarding the project.” Now the entire project is up in the air.

The first teaser trailer for “Monsters University,” has just been released. Watch below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

SEE ALSO: 5 Things We Just Noticed In The New “Dark Knight Rises” Trailer >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.