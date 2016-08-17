Johnny Depp and Amber Heard reportedly settle divorce and domestic violence case

Johnny Depp and his former wife Amber Heard have resolved their divorce case and Heard’s petition for a restraining order against Depp, according to TMZ.

The divorce of Depp and Heard turned violent when she filed for the restraining order, alleging Depp had abused her.

We’ll update with more details as they come in…

