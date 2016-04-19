Johnny Depp and Amber Heard apologise to Australia at gunpoint in this awesome comedy send-up

Photo: Facebook/Natalie Tran

After Johnny Depp and his wife Amber Heard recorded a video for Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce yesterday, many pointed out that they looked like they did it under considerable duress, including Ricky Gervais.

The Johnny Depp apology feels like a hostage video. — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) April 18, 2016

The video was recorded after Heard faced court yesterday, where she pleaded guilty to forging landing document cards and bringing her two dogs, Pistol and Boo into Australia illegally.

Australian comedian and video blogger Natalie Tran – a YouTube star with more than 1.7 million subscribers – made a skit video which shows her wearing a cork hat and forcing Depp and Heard to read the apology script at gunpoint. Enjoy.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.