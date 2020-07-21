A complete timeline of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's tumultuous relationship

Associated Press / Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images Johnny Depp and Amber Heard at the at the Royal Courts of Justice in London, England.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard met in 2009 on the set of “The Rum Diary,” which they starred in together.

They married in 2015 in a private ceremony, but Heard filed for divorce a year later accusing Depp of domestic abuse.

Heard retracted the claims and they settled outside of court, with Heard receiving $US7 million from the divorce.

However, Heard then wrote an op-ed for The Washington Post in which she stated she was the victim of domestic abuse. Depp filed a $US50 million defamation case in response.

Depp is currently in the middle of a libel trial where he is suing The Sun newspaper’s publisher over a 2018 article in which they called Depp a “wife beater” in reference to his former marriage with Heard.

Johnny Depp is currently suing the publisher of The Sun, News Group Newspapers, over a 2018 article that labelled him a “wife beater.”

The Sun’s star witness is his ex-wife Amber Heard, who has accused Depp of domestic abuse, which he categorically denies.

The court case comes following the couple’s high-profile divorce (which was finalised in 2017), claims of abuse from both parties, and seemingly endless salacious allegations.

Depp had previously been in relationships with Winona Ryder (from 1989 to 1993), Kate Moss (1994 to 1998), and Vanessa Paradis (1998 to 2012). He struck up a relationship with Heard soon after. Meanwhile, Heard was in a relationship with photographer and painter Tasya van Ree for four years from 2008 to 2012.

Here’s a complete timeline of their tumultuous relationship.

In 2009, Depp met Heard on the set of ‘The Rum Diary’

FilmDistrict Johnny Depp and Amber Heard in ‘The Rum Diary.’

Depp starred as Paul Kemp, a journalist who takes a job in Puerto Rico in “The Rum Diary” – based off of Hunter S. Thompson’s book of the same name. Thompson was Depp’s real-life friend and idol.

Heard played Chenault – a woman engaged to another man – who Kemp is immediately smitten with as soon as he sees her.

Heard told Vogue in 2011: “Working with Johnny was torture. It was better than I ever imagined, which is really saying something.”

Depp and Heard were dating by early 2012

MARTIN BUREAU/AFP via Getty Images Johnny Depp and former partner Vanessa Paradis.

In a court filing, Heard wrote that she and Depp began dating “around the end of 2011 or the start of 2012.” It was also in 2012 that Depp and long-time partner Paradis publicly announced their separation after 14 years of dating. Depp had two children with Paradis: Lily-Rose (born in 1999) and John Christopher (2002).

Heard split up with partner Tasya van Ree at the same time.USA Today reported that Heard was arrested in 2009 on a charge of physically assaulting then-girlfriend van Ree at Seattle-Tacamo International Airport in Washington. The two got into a disagreement after Heard allegedly grabbed and hit van Ree’s arm.

All charges were dropped, however, with van Ree herself saying that Heard was “wrongfully” accused by cops who “misinterpreted and over-sensationalised” the incident.

In 2014, Heard was spotted wearing an engagement ring

People magazine reported that Depp and Heard were engaged after a picture emerged of the actress wearing an ornate engagement ring.

Depp himself seemed to confirm the engagement in a video interview with The Daily Mail, after discussing wedding planning and pointing out that he was wearing “a chick’s ring” on his finger.

“It’s probably a dead giveaway, isn’t it? Not very subtle,” Depp said.

In 2015, Depp and Heard married in a private ceremony

After several years of dating, Depp and Heard married in a very private ceremony in their home in LA, with People reporting photos.

Later in 2015, Depp and Heard breached Australia’s biosecurity laws after they failed to declare their dogs (Yorkshire terriors) when they arrived in the country. They released an apology video together.

In 2016, Heard filed for divorce from Depp and accused him of physical abuse

On May 23, 2016, Heard filed for divorce from Depp and also obtained a temporary restraining order against the Oscar-nominated actor. She alleged that Depp had physically abused her during their relationship, and said it was usually while under the influence of drunks or alcohol.

She alleged that at the time of filing for divorce, an incident had recently taken place in which Depp threw his phone at her, leaving her with a bruised face. However, a police spokesman told People that an investigation into the domestic incident radio call found that no crime had taken place.

Depp denied these accusations and through his representatives said Heard was “attempting to secure a premature financial resolution by alleging abuse.”

A $US7 million settlement was reached out of court on August 16, 2016

Heard testified under oath at a deposition, but a settlement was eventually reached after she withdrew her request for a domestic violence restraining order. She also rescinded her spousal support request of $US50,000 a month.

Depp and Heard also released a joint statement, saying: “Our relationship was intensely passionate and at times volatile, but always bound by love. Neither party has made false accusations for financial gain.”

It continued: “There was never any intent of physical or emotional harm.”

Heard received $US7 million from the divorce but donated it to charity, according to People.

In 2017, the divorce was finalised

Getty Images Amber Heard filed for divorce in 2016.

Depp and Heard’s divorce was finalised a year after Heard filed. Heard kept the dogs that were at the centre of the 2015 scandal in which the couple failed to declare the animals in Australia. Meanwhile, Depp retained sole possession of all properties, including his private island in the Bahamas, as well as his collection of classic cars and motorcycles.

The Hollywood Reporter reported that a non-disparagement clause was inserted into the settlement that prevented either party from saying anything negative about the high-profile relationship and break-up.

In December 2018, Heard wrote an op-ed for The Washington Post saying she was abused

The Sun UK Heard alleges that Depp physically abused her.

Heard wrote an op-ed for The Washington Post in which she spoke about the treatment of women in domestic abuse cases.

In the op-ed, Heard wrote: “I became a public figure representing domestic abuse, and I felt the full force of our culture’s wrath for women who speak out.”

Depp himself was never mentioned by name.

In 2019, Depp sued Heard for $US50 million for defamation over the WaPo article

The suit said that Heard “is not a victim of domestic abuse, she is a perpetrator,” and denied that Depp ever abused her. Instead, the suit said that Heard’s allegations were part of an “elaborate hoax to generate positive publicity” for the actress.

Depp’s lawyers said: “The op-ed depended on the central premise that Ms. Heard was a domestic abuse victim and that Mr. Depp perpetrated domestic violence against her.”

In a court filing that attempted to dismiss Depp’s defamation suit, Heard detailed multiple instances of alleged abuse that she said occurred during their marriage and referred to him as “the Monster,” per Variety.

Getty Images/Frazer Harrison/Aaron P. Bernstein/Reuters Depp has claimed that Heard had affairs with James Franco and Elon Musk.

Heard claimed that she still had scars on her arms and feet from an incident where Depp allegedly threw her through a ping pong table and dragged her through broken glass.

The suit is still ongoing in the US.

In 2020, phone recordings were released in which Heard admitted to ‘hitting’ Depp

In January, phone recordings obtained by the Daily Mail were released. In these recordings, Heard admitted to “hitting” Depp.

Heard is heard saying: “I’m sorry that I didn’t … hit you across the face in a proper slap, but I was hitting you, it was not punching you. Babe, you’re not punched.

“I don’t know what the motion of my actual hand was, but you’re fine, I did not hurt you, I did not punch you, I was hitting you.”

Meanwhile, Depp said in the recording: “I left last night. Honestly, I swear to you because I just couldn’t take the idea of more physicality, more physical abuse on each other.

“Because had we continued it, it would have gotten f—ing bad. And baby, I told you this once. I’m scared to death we are a f—ing crime scene right now,” Depp continued.

Heard replied: “I can’t promise you I won’t get physical again. God, I f—ing sometimes get so mad I lose it.”

On July 7 2020, the three-week libel trial began

Depp is fighting News Group Newspapers, the publisher of The Sun, in court over a 2018 article in which they called him a “wife beater” in reference to Depp and Heard’s former marriage. Depp is suing both the publisher and The Sun’s executive editor Dan Wootton for libel.

Associated Press

Ryder and Paradis both provided statements in Depp’s defence.

Ryder wrote: “The idea that he is an incredibly violent person is the farthest thing from the Johnny I knew and loved. I cannot wrap my head around these accusations.”

Meanwhile, Paradis wrote that Heard’s accusations are “nothing like the true Johnny I have known, and from my personal experience of many years, I can say he was never violent or abusive to me.”

The trial began in early July, and at the time was expected to last three weeks, although that length may increase. Depp has so far alleged that Heard defecated in his bed and punched him, accusations which Heard denies. Depp has also accused Heard of having extra-marital affairs with James Franco and Elon Musk, accusations which Heard also denies.

Heard has accused Depp of physically abusing her, and has also accused him of throwing a phone at her face, which she says left her bruised. Furthermore, Heard has said that Depp threatened to kill her on several occasions.

